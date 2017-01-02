A Camera and a Vision

Photographer Clay Muneton met his artist

wife Dahyana (featured in the previous bscene post) when she responded to a

model search.

“It was an instant attraction,” Clay says.

“Dahyana was much more than a model but an incredible artist as well. Together

we forged the framework for the shoot which I had planned on utilizing her

beauty and grace.”

The interaction fueled the series “White

City Dressed in Red” which led to exhibits in at the House of Congress in

Bogota, Café Galleria in Popayan as well as Latitude Zero Restaurant in New

Jersey.

These stunningly, moody and magical images

capture the character of Popayan with the red clad Dahyana in stark contrast to

the white backdrops.

Despite a life-long love-affair with

photography and an art school background, Clay made a career as a financial analyst in New York City. That,

however, didn’t stop him from pursuing his passion.

“I always carved out time for my art. For

eight straight years I would take anywhere from two weeks to a month to travel—photo

safari’s you might say. I trekked throughout Europe and South America, shunning

the tourist spots, opting instead to find the spirit of each culture—capturing it

on film.

“Initially, my plan was to take images

which I could later paint on canvas. However, it became apparent that I had indeed found my niche in photography.”

Clay has lived in Hollywood for the past

four years. He and Dahyana are a welcome addition to our artistic community…