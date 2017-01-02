A Camera and a Vision

Photographer Clay Muneton met his artist
wife Dahyana (featured in the previous bscene post) when she responded to a
model search.
“It was an instant attraction,” Clay says.
“Dahyana was much more than a model but an incredible artist as well. Together
we forged the framework for the shoot which I had planned on utilizing her
beauty and grace.”
The interaction fueled the series “White
City Dressed in Red” which led to exhibits in at the House of Congress in
Bogota, Café Galleria in Popayan as well as Latitude Zero Restaurant in New
Jersey.
These stunningly, moody and magical images
capture the character of Popayan with the red clad Dahyana in stark contrast to
the white backdrops.
Despite a life-long love-affair with
photography and an art school background, Clay made a career as a financial analyst in New York City. That,
however, didn’t stop him from pursuing his passion.
“I always carved out time for my art. For
eight straight years I would take anywhere from two weeks to a month to travel—photo
safari’s you might say. I trekked throughout Europe and South America, shunning
the tourist spots, opting instead to find the spirit of each culture—capturing it
on film.
“Initially, my plan was to take images
which I could later paint on canvas. However, it became apparent that I had indeed found my niche in photography.”
Clay has lived in Hollywood for the past
four years. He and Dahyana are a welcome addition to our artistic community…