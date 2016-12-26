A New Addition—Emily Hayner

One-year

ago, Artist Emily Hayner and her guitarist/songwriter husband Jeff, moved to

Hollywood from Virginia.

This

little ditty is going to focus on Emily (we’ll get to Jeff in a future installment).

As

a child Emily was forever with her trusty sketch-pad. In high-school she

excelled in art, however, when it came time for college, despite enrolling at

Virginia Commonwealth University (a school heralded for its art program), Emily

went in a more conventional direction.

“I

saw all these talented young artists slaving away at their craft rather than

engaging in their passion. It was a turn off and so I opted for a degree in Psychology.

That said; I never stopped painting, only not for myself. I did a lot of

commissioned works and gifts for friends—I wouldn’t call the process inspired.”

Hollywood,

however, seems to have reinvigorated her passion. While she’s an analyst at a

SoFlo software company, with the urging of Jeff and the chill of her new hometown,

Emily is painting and seeking outlets for her art.

“Hollywood

is a great pocket in bustling South Florida. It’s a walking town—affordable,

with wonderful galleries, restaurants and bars—I love the diversity. Hollywood

has kick-started my passion and I find myself painting, and once again, from my

heart.”

(I

reckon what I most enjoy about writing the bscene blog is meeting so many cool

cats—folks who, whether having lived here for thirty-years or three-months,

have a shared love for this hip hamlet of ours—Hollywood)…