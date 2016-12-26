A New Addition—Emily Hayner

One-year
ago, Artist Emily Hayner and her guitarist/songwriter husband Jeff, moved to
Hollywood from Virginia.
This
little ditty is going to focus on Emily (we’ll get to Jeff in a future installment).
As
a child Emily was forever with her trusty sketch-pad. In high-school she
excelled in art, however, when it came time for college, despite enrolling at
Virginia Commonwealth University (a school heralded for its art program), Emily
went in a more conventional direction.
“I
saw all these talented young artists slaving away at their craft rather than
engaging in their passion. It was a turn off and so I opted for a degree in Psychology.
That said; I never stopped painting, only not for myself. I did a lot of
commissioned works and gifts for friends—I wouldn’t call the process inspired.”
Hollywood,
however, seems to have reinvigorated her passion. While she’s an analyst at a
SoFlo software company, with the urging of Jeff and the chill of her new hometown,
Emily is painting and seeking outlets for her art.
“Hollywood
is a great pocket in bustling South Florida. It’s a walking town—affordable,
with wonderful galleries, restaurants and bars—I love the diversity. Hollywood
has kick-started my passion and I find myself painting, and once again, from my
heart.”
(I
reckon what I most enjoy about writing the bscene blog is meeting so many cool
cats—folks who, whether having lived here for thirty-years or three-months,
have a shared love for this hip hamlet of ours—Hollywood)…