A Portrait of Passion (and Vice-Versa)

Artist Dahyana Portilla has been living here in Hollywood with her photographer husband Clay for the past 8-months.

Dahyana came to Hollywood from Colombia where she had exhibited her paintings in such diverse venues as the Colombian House of Congress (Bogotá) and Café Galleria Popayan.

Dahyana’s works are as vibrant as her personality—striking celebrity portraits awash in color (a bit of the Peter Max).

“I actually stumbled upon my gift for capturing personas. I had always drawn; as far back as I can remember my favorite accessories were a sketch pad and a pencil. Then five-years ago, on something of a whim, I bought canvas and paint and all the gear needed. I began painting Marilyn Monroe (that painting is featured below). I was instantly bit.”

For a SoFlo newbie Dahyana has wasted little time acclimating to the art scene. She’s exhibited at American Legion Post 92 (where she is currently painting some interior murals), the L/Mercado Studio Collective and the Cubaocho Museum and Performing Arts Center in Little

Havana.

She also had the honor of exhibiting her works at stylist to the stars, Marco Norma’s salon in Miami Beach (during this year’s Art Basel event).

I was curious why the successful pair settled in Hollywood (Clay has been here for the past five-years). Dahyana was quick to pounce.

“I prefer Hollywood to Miami or anywhere else in South Florida because of the diversity. Here all the cultures mix, it’s not cliquish. I like sharing my culture—my Latin experience with others and I equaling thrive on absorbing the rich and mixed stew of all the other cultures you find here.”

Dahyana is certainly a sweet addition to our scene. You can view more of her works and learn more about the artist at: www.philocolors.com