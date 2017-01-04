Art and Culture Center/Hollywood’s Eighth All-Media Juried Biennial will feature 63 Florida artists

The Art and Culture Center of Hollywood will soon display works from Florida artists who submitted entries to the Eighth All-Media Juried Biennial. The Florida-grown art will be exhibited at the Center from January 21 to March 5, 2017. Awards will be announced at the opening reception on Friday, January 20 from 6 to 9 pm.

Overall, 391 artists from 85 different cities throughout Florida submitted 1,084 entries to be reviewed by juror, Katherine Pill. The exhibition will feature the selected 77 projects by 63 artists.

Artists residing in the state of Florida were invited to submit entries of contemporary artwork for consideration in this Biennial. Paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, photography, video, computer-generated images, performance, and site-specific installations were considered. This year’s juror was Katherine Pill, Curator of Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. She will collaborate with Laura Marsh, the Center’s curator.

Awards totaling $6,500 will be granted to four exhibitors selected by Pill. The Art and Culture Center/Hollywood recognizes the practices of living artists and further supports artists in the studio. Announcement of the winners will take place during the opening reception. Distribution of the cash prize is as follows:

$3,000 Best in Show

$2,000 First Place

$1,000 Second Place

$500 Third Place

Katherine Pill has organized the permanent collection exhibitions Color Acting: Abstraction Since 1950 and Marks Made: Prints by American Women Artists from the 1960s to the Present, and Shana Moulton: Journeys Out of the Body, the artist’s first solo museum exhibition in the United States. Pill previously held the position of Assistant Curator at the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, Missouri. She earned a BA in Art History from McGill University in Montreal and a dual MA in Art History and Arts Administration from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Admission to the Artists’ Opening Reception will be free for members, $10 for non-members.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday-Sunday, noon to 4 pm. Free parking is available at the Center, which is located at 1650 Harrison St. General admission to the Center’s galleries are $7 for adults; $4 for students, seniors, and children ages 4 to 17; and free to Center members as well as children under the age of 4. The Center will also offer free admission day on February 19. For more information on these exhibitions, please call 954.921.3274 or visit ArtAndCultureCenter.org.