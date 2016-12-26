Carolers from the community kick-off annual Christmas Near the Beach event

About 100 people recently got together at ArtsPark in Young Circle to participate in a Christmas Caroling event.

This was the first year for the caroling activity, which is part of Christmas Near the Beach. Denna McDaniel, who organized the event, was hoping to set a world record for the number of Christmas carolers together. And although the event didn’t draw enough this year to beat the current record of 1,893 carolers, participants still had a good time.

“We sang traditional Christmas carols,” McDaniel said. “We want to create the feeling of a hometown Christmas. We had a good time and the business owners came out to hear us sing.”

The carolers gathered at ArtsPark and then visited a number of businesses nearby to sing to those inside. They then returned to the park to sing some more.

Jackie Patullo was one of the carolers who was pleased with the day. “I enjoyed caroling,” she said.

The carolers created a pleasant atmosphere at the beginning of Christmas Near the Beach.

“I really enjoyed singing Christmas carols. We had a good time,” Carmen Behar said.