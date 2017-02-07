Cate Farmer recognized as 2016 Hollywood Business Woman of the Year

When Cate Farmer was named 2016 Hollywood Business Woman of the Year by the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, she felt honored, and wanted to give credit to all the people who have helped her along the way.

“It takes an incredible support network to be successful in this business,” said Farmer, general manager of Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort. She leads an organization of about 800 employees. “We have a great staff of people.”

Farmer believes that young women can achieve great success if they work hard and dream big. She has had many years of success in the hospitality industry. She most recently served as general manager of Mondrian at Bahia Mar in Nassau, Bahamas. She has also aligned herself with sustainability and is committed to becoming a Green Lodging and environmental advocate. Farmer serves on the boards for the Hollywood Arts and Culture Center and the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Maj. Nikki Coffin, a leader in the Hollywood Police Department was recognized as a finalist. She has been a member of the department for 17 years and is its highest-ranking female. Coffin is in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division, where she supervises 50 detectives and non-sworn support staff. She is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. “As a leader, I think it is important to be fair and to earn the respect of the people you are supervising,” she said.

Other finalists included:

Dr. Lanetta Bronte – Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research. She is a leading international sickle cell disease researcher and advocate.

Melina Degelsmith – National Planning Corporation. She has been in the insurance and financial planning business for 25 years, following her passion for helping people achieve their long-term financial success while protecting their families.

Barbara Goldberg – O'Connell & Goldberg Inc. She is the founder and CEO of O'Connell & Goldberg, one of Florida's top public relations firms. She serves on the board of Goodman Jewish Family Service of Broward County, Broward's Central Agency for Jewish Education and is a member of the Broward County Chapter of "100 Women Who Care."

Kimberly Longmire – Hair Industry Salon. In 2010, she co-sponsored a movement in Hollywood to fight the blight and crime along Federal Highway. In 2001, she bought a hair salon in downtown Hollywood on Harrison Street called Hair Industry. Longmire and her business partner, Mindy Cousineau, have enjoyed success there.

Margaret Longstreth – Five Star Premier Residences. She is executive director of the Residences and is responsible for ensuring the happiness and well-being of nearly 400 residents. She works with more than 200 staff members and recognizes that as people age, they still want to remain relevant in their worlds.

Lois Pevin Weiss – Preferred Automotive. She lives in Hollywood with her husband, Frank, and two children, Joey and Jade. They started the company 27 years ago and have watched it develop into a successful business.

Doris Rivera – 1 st Step Restoration. She is co-founder of the business. She remains a woman of great faith and integrity.

– 1 Step Restoration. She is co-founder of the business. She remains a woman of great faith and integrity. Rozalia Williams – College Student Development Center Inc. Williams earned her doctorate from Harvard University Graduate School of Education and has over 25 years of experience counseling high school and college students. She provides private guidance and counseling services to young people who want to pursue a college education.