Charlie Pickett headlines concert at ArtsPark Jan. 29 to benefit Haitian orphans

Hollywood CARES for Haiti kicks off its 10th Anniversary with “Hollywood Healing Haiti,” an annual benefit concert held at ArtsPark at Young Circle in Downtown Hollywood. This free, family-friendly concert will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 1:00pm-5:00pm, and all funds raised will directly benefit the Project Papillon Orphanage and Community Youth Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this anniversary with our best concert event to date,” said Sharon Tanenhaus, President of Hollywood CARES for Haiti. “It is a great way to raise money and awareness for these very deserving children and the program they are a part of.”

“Hollywood Healing Haiti” will feature the musical talents of Charlie Pickett, Deaf Poets, Locos Por Juana, and RaRa Rock Roots Rasin. In addition, attendees can look forward to raffle contests, children’s activities, food, and a pop-up art fair curated by Hollywood-based visual artist, Alissa Alfonso. Additional event information can be found on the Hollywood CARES website.

Deaf Poets Locos Por Juana Deaf Poets Charlie Pickett

Sponsorship opportunities, including title sponsorship, are still available for local individuals and organizations. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Susie Budowsky at Susie@hollywoodcares.net.

For more information on the concert please contact Kenny Budowsky at concert@hollywoodcares.net.

About Hollywood CARES for Haiti

Hollywood CARES for Haiti, founded in 2006 as a partnership between Temple Beth El and First Presbyterian Church, both in Hollywood, Florida, is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that raises funds and awareness to support an orphanage, school, community center – and much more – in Haiti for children affected by HIV/AIDS. Over the years, our membership has grown to include people of faith from all over the United States and beyond.

For more information, please visit: http://hollywoodcares.net/aboutus.html