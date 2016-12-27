City of Hollywood agrees to new purchases

Hollywood Police Department, Liberia, Municipal News December 27, 2016 David Volz
An advanced computer controlled stability enhancement system assists the driver with directional control of the vehicle in difficult driving conditions.
David Volz

David Volz

Reporter at Hollywood Gazette
David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
David Volz

Latest posts by David Volz (see all)

The City of Hollywood will soon have new police cars. The Commission agreed to a purchase order between Stingray Chevrolet and the City of Hollywood for 24 new 2017 Chevrolet Caprice police patrol vehicles in the amount of $774,024.

The Commission also agreed to an expenditure of federal law enforcement forfeiture funds to provide funding for two mobile video surveillance trailers containing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras in an amount not to exceed $95,000. The CCTV cameras will show police what is taking place in certain areas of the city, and if a suspect leaves the scene in a car, the license plate reader will pick up the plate so police can be dispatched to pursue the vehicle.

An agreement between Liberia Economic and Social Development, Inc. and the City of Hollywood was given the green light for construction of a single-family home on lot block 9, Greene Street in the Liberia Neighborhood using Home Investment Partnership and Community Housing And Development Organization Set-Aside Funds for an amount not to exceed $89,336.

Sharing

About David Volz

David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.