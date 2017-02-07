City of Hollywood Charter Review Committee seeks applicants

The City of Hollywood is seeking people interested in serving on the Charter Review Committee to review and make recommendations regarding the current City Charter. This volunteer advisory committee will meet monthly (with more meetings possible) and participants will be required to provide a report on recommendations to the City Commission.

Applicants must reside in the City of Hollywood and be registered voters to take part.

Deadline to submit an application is Feb. 24. Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 2600 Hollywood Blvd., or may be downloaded from the City website: http://www.hollywoodfl.org/155/Boards-Committees.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 954-921-3211.