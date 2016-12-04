Downtown transforms as development plans move forward

The goal of recreating Downtown Hollywood as an upbeat and attractive destination to live, work, play and visit is gradually coming together. The Hollywood Commission has approved large-scale development projects and construction on some of them are underway.

Much of the development effort involves the Regional Activity Center (RAC), which runs from Sheridan Street to Pembroke Road on Federal Highway and from Young Circle to 1-95 along Hollywood Boulevard. The Commission recently agreed to changes to make development easier in the RAC.

These are major developments in the RAC that will soon change the appearance of the area.

Hollywood Circle is a 25-story mixed-use development in the center of Downtown Hollywood. Facing Young Circle at 1776 Polk St., it will have three towers rising 11, 21 and 25 stories. The development will include 397 upscale rental apartments and a 104-room boutique hotel to be known as Hotel Circ and operated by Trust Hospitality. There will be a 47,604-square-foot Publix supermarket and more than 13,000 square feet of additional retail space. An eighth-floor recreation area for residents will contain a swimming pool, club room and health club. Plans call for a 12th-floor recreation deck for the hotel with a swimming pool and bar. The $160 million investment will open in mid-2017 and is being developed by Hollywood Circle LLC.

H3 Hollywood, a condominium project at 2100 Hollywood Blvd., will feature a 15-story mixed-use development with 247 condominium units. The project will include about 5,000 square feet of commercial space. It is a $31 million investment.

The Commission recently approved some changes for the Young Circle Commons project. It will be a 19-story building, with a luxury Hilton hotel occupying the first eight floors and 166 upscale apartments on the upper floors. Construction on the $103 million investment at 1858 Hollywood Blvd. will begin in early 2017 and will take about two years to complete.

Sol Van Buren on the Southwest corner of Van Buren Street and South 20th Avenue will include seven two-story walk lofts on the ground floor, as well as 12 one-bedroom units and 23 two-bedroom units on the upper floors. It will be a $4.7 million investment.

JED Tower, just north of Young Circle at 1817 Taylor St., will feature a mixed-use development with 134 residential units, 12,455 square feet of retail space and a parking structure with 276 spaces. It will be a $20 million investment.

In addition to these changes, the City of Hollywood would like to see other areas of the RAC developed.

University Station offers a development opportunity at 309 N. 21st Ave. The Fred Lippman shuffleboard courts now occupy the area, but the City and Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) hope to see this land developed for transit-oriented uses. The City says it has the advantage of being near bus and railroad tracks. The hope is to bring commuter rail to Hollywood and this would make the property even more attractive.

Adams Street is another area of opportunity. It is generally located between South 24thAvenue and Dixie Highway in the RAC. Nothing is being built there as of yet, but the City and the CRA hope to create an affordable housing development for that parcel. Any development there would have to comply with state and federal affordable housing requirements.

The RAC aims to attract positive development to Hollywood. It is a high-density multiuse area designed as appropriate for growth by the local government. RACs intend to encourage attractive and functional mixed living, working, shopping, education and recreational activities in areas of regional importance.