Free week of yoga offered at newly relocated Hollywood gym

Ali Witherspoon, owner of PerFit, Personal Training Centers is inviting the community to try a week of complimentary yoga classes with instructor Colette Darville in their new location in Hollywood.

The new venue is a few doors down from the old location, and the parking is still free. Bring your mat, a beach towel and get ready to harness your full relaxation potential.

Class schedules are below:

YOGA STRETCH

9:00am – 10:15am, Mon Jan. 9, Wed Jan. 11

8:15am – 9:30am, Fri. Jan. 13

9:00am – 10:00am, Sun. Jan. 15

This will be a slower paced practice, exploring breath and yoga poses, to help safely build strength and flexibility. Encouraging a more flexible spine and to promote circulation in all glands, organs and tissues. Great for stretching, aligning the body, while promoting balance, and ease of movement.

YOGA FLOW

12:00pm – 1:00pm, Mon Jan 9, Wed. Jan 11, Fri. Jan. 13. ( A lunch-time Yoga Flow )

6:30pm – 7:45pm Wed, Jan 11,

A more upbeat workout, for body and mind. Balancing breath with movement through a flowing series of poses and sequences. The flow is designed to develop balance, build strength and increase flexibility. This class is for those who are comfortable with yoga stretch, for those who want to deepen their practice, or those who have been away for a while.

YIN YOGA

10:00am – 11:30am. Tues. Jan 10,

6:30pm – 7:45pm. Thurs. Jan 12 ,

Yin yoga is a quiet practice suitable for students of all levels of experience. Yin poses are mostly seated, supine or prone and are held with muscles relaxed for several minutes. Yin Yoga primarily targets the bones, connective tissue, ligaments and tendons. Keeping the muscles cool and quiet for periods of time, while gently stressing the joints and dense connective tissue of the lower back, hips and spine. Helps create greater mobility.

PERFIT YOGA AB’S.

( With a Perfit Trainer and Colette)

5:30pm-6:30pm. Tues. Jan 12.

A unique, perfect, fun combination of yoga, and a Perfit workout. Targeting the abdominals while stretching and sculpting your body, the Perfit balance.

Perfit is located at 619 N 21st Ave, Hollywood, FL, 33020. For more info, call Colette, 954-612-2702 or Perfit, 954-534-7565.