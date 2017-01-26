Friendly game of hoops builds bonds between police, students

A group of Hollywood police officers recently took on the Driftwood Middle School basketball team in a friendly game at the school. The Driftwood team — made up of members of the school’s boys’ and girls’ basketball team – defeated the police officers, 44-39.

While the game was fun and competitive, an important goal was to create a positive bond among members of the Hollywood Police Department and the students. Leaders of the Hollywood Police Department, including Chief Tomas Sanchez, attended the game.

“We want to build a positive relationship between the police department and the students,” said Patrick Agenor, a school resource officer at Driftwood Middle School. “This was a great opportunity to have some fun and build relationships.”

Ben Joseph, the Driftwood Middle School coach and athletic director, said he loved seeing his team win against a team of adults. “We saw the officers as a barrier to be overcome and we overcame them. Our team works very hard,” he said.

Driftwood Middle School Principal Steven Williams was pleased with the outcome as well. “We have a good team. This was a good community event,” he said.

