Friendly game of hoops builds bonds between police, students

Feature Stories, For Goodness Sake, School News January 26, 2017 David Volz
dtvolz Friendly game of hoops builds bonds between police, students

David Volz

Reporter at Hollywood Gazette
David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
dtvolz Friendly game of hoops builds bonds between police, students

Latest posts by David Volz (see all)

A group of Hollywood police officers recently took on the Driftwood Middle School basketball team in a friendly game at the school. The Driftwood team — made up of members of the school’s boys’ and girls’ basketball team – defeated the police officers, 44-39.

While the game was fun and competitive, an important goal was to create a positive bond among members of the Hollywood Police Department and the students. Leaders of the Hollywood Police Department, including Chief Tomas Sanchez, attended the game.

“We want to build a positive relationship between the police department and the students,” said Patrick Agenor, a school resource officer at Driftwood Middle School. “This was a great opportunity to have some fun and build relationships.”

Ben Joseph, the Driftwood Middle School coach and athletic director, said he loved seeing his team win against a team of adults. “We saw the officers as a barrier to be overcome and we overcame them. Our team works very hard,” he said.

Driftwood Middle School Principal Steven Williams was pleased with the outcome as well. “We have a good team. This was a good community event,” he said.

 

Sharing

About David Volz

David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.