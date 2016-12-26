Hollywood beachfront resorts given go-ahead for food and drink service on the beach

You now have the opportunity to eat and drink at the beach in front of the City’s largest beachfront hotels.

The Commission recently agreed to a one-year pilot program allowing food and beverage sales on the beach in front of beach resort hotels with 100 or more rooms for property boundaries abutting the beach or Broadwalk. The hotels involved include Margaritaville, Hollywood Beach Marriott and the Diplomat Resort.

Food and beverage service will be available to resort hotel guests, including those who rent cabanas within the service area. Payment for the items must be made with cash or credit card, or by providing a room number or room key or guest pass issued by hotel. The hotels must keep their beach areas clean and not obstruct the view of lifeguards.

Eventually, this program may be extended to smaller hotels on Hollywood’s beaches.