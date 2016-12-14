Hollywood begins to address pension issues

The City of Hollywood has started the process to address its big pension issue.

The Police Pension Task Force met this week for the first of several collaborative meetings. The discussion was positive, frank and open as team members discussed preliminary goals and objectives in addition to touching on the issue of the 13th check.

The Fire and General Employee Task Force meetings are planned soon. This close cooperation will lay the groundwork for the necessary pension reforms and ordinance amendments that must take place in the coming year.

By adapting to the changing conditions that have developed over the past several decades, modifications to current terms will help the City of Hollywood to reduce costs and create a sustainable future path for progress, according to a statement from Hollywood.