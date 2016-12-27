Hollywood CEC organizes toy drive in Washington Park

Members of the Community Enhancement Collaboration recently came together at the Washington Park Community Center to hold a party and give lower-income children toys for Christmas. The event included a bicycle raffle and food for those who attended. About 300 children participated in the event and each one received four toys.

“This was a wonderful event in which every child who came got some toys for Christmas. I want to help the children in the community,” said Nadine McCrea, founder of the CEC.