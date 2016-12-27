David Volz
Reporter at Hollywood Gazette
David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Latest posts by David Volz (see all)
- Hollywood students participate in drone competition - December 29, 2016
- Mobile School Pantry provides nutritious food to Hollywood families - December 28, 2016
- Hollywood CEC organizes toy drive in Washington Park - December 27, 2016
Members of the Community Enhancement Collaboration recently came together at the Washington Park Community Center to hold a party and give lower-income children toys for Christmas. The event included a bicycle raffle and food for those who attended. About 300 children participated in the event and each one received four toys.
“This was a wonderful event in which every child who came got some toys for Christmas. I want to help the children in the community,” said Nadine McCrea, founder of the CEC.