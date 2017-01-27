Hollywood Chamber of Commerce discuss past achievements and future goals

The Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has had some successes over the past year. During a recent Hollywood Commission meeting, a presentation was made on some of the Chamber’s accomplishments and goals for next year.

The Chamber was able to advocate for existing and future developers by sustaining a strong Permitting Task Force. Blue Beam Monitors have been purchased and soon there will be concurring reviews between electrical, fire, plumbing, etc. Approval was received to install suggestion boxes for employees and patrons in three different locations at City Hall. There have been excellent communications between the Chamber and the City in regards to Development issues.

The Chamber hosted Candidates’ forums featuring the candidates for mayor and the commission. The events were well attended.

Quality programs were produced for Chamber members. Relations with Hollywood’s different organizations were cultivated.

Attracting new businesses to Hollywood is a high priority for the Chamber. Goals include finding ways to institute new tech and startup organizations. Chamber leaders want to determine what types of businesses and industries the City most needs and which are the most compatible with the economic landscape. It is important to develop strategies to attract beneficial new businesses to the Greater Hollywood area.

The Hollywood Chamber wants to represent local business interests and educate the business community about important topics and issues. It wants to get input from membership. It wants to continue outreach to local business organizations and promote collaboration and foster relationships with surrounding communities. Leaders of the Chamber will attend Commission meeting and Planning and Development Board meetings.

The Chamber will work to provide leadership in the community, deliver services and programs and ensure Chamber capacity and sustainability.