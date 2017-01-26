Hollywood Commission recognizes Broward Reads: the campaign for grade-level reading

It is important that every child learn to read well by the third grade. This was the message that Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr gave to the Hollywood Commission during a recent meeting.

He was among a group of people who received a proclamation in support of Broward Reads. The organization is working to ensure that lower-income children have access to books in their homes. Broward Reads’ pillars include school readiness; making sure that children who enter kindergarten are ready for success, in an effort to eliminate chronic absenteeism, increase family engagement and prevent the summer slide; and ensuring that there are programs in place to keep children learning during the summer months.

Broward Reads wants cities to unite to demonstrate their commitment to achieving third-grade reading proficiency for all children. It aims to identify a city liaison as a contact for the Broward Reads campaign to increase grade-level reading as well as key community stakeholders who can work together to make significant improvements in early literacy in the City.

For more information about Broward Reads, please contact Robby Holroyd at rholroyd@cscbroward.org or 954-377-1677.