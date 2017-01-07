Hollywood Police visit Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Members of the Hollywood Police Department came to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to visit with the children there. They gave the children toys and visited with them during the holidays.

Police Chief Tomas Sanchez said, “This is a great way to reach out to kids who are in the hospital and show them we care,” he said.

Lt. Selina Hightower said, “This is awesome. This is a way for us to interact positively with the children,” she said.