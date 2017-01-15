Hollywood resident chairs the Broward Public Library Foundation

Meet Martin Shuham – husband, father, lawyer, longtime Hollywood resident and Chair of the Broward Public Library Foundation (BPLF). He is also on the Executive Committee, is the incoming treasurer of the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and serves on the City of Hollywood’s Community Development Advisory Board. He is one busy fellow.

“My wife, Caryl, and I love everything about Hollywood,” Shuham said. “We live at North Beach and love the diversity of all that Hollywood and its neighborhoods have to offer.”

The Shuhams especially enjoy the beach, visiting downtown and helping to enrich the community through public service and creative enterprise.

A business lawyer by trade, with an office (Shuham & Shuham, P.A.) at 1930 Harrison Street in Hollywood, Shuham serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the BPLF – which oversees the development of policy and programs with the staff of the Library Foundation.

“I have been a longtime supporter of the Broward County Libraries,” states Shuham, who was introduced to the Foundation by a friend, attorney Joe Goldstein. “I served with Joe on the Board at Leadership Broward Foundation.”

Shuham continues, “Once appointed to the Board of the Library Foundation, I saw what a wonderful and important role the Library Foundation plays in raising much needed funds from the community for the programs offered at the Broward libraries, including summer children’s learning, SAT/ACT tutoring, computer training, and literacy programs.”

The Libraries

Broward County Libraries offer a myriad of events for adults and children throughout the County. Programs like Oasis Connections Technology Program for mature adults and After-School at Your Library for students 6 to 12 years old, are offered at the Hollywood Branch throughout the week. Other programs include: meditation, citizenship preparation and classes for new Hollywood screenwriters.

You can find out more by visiting the branch located at 2600 Hollywood Boulevard or calling 954-357-7760. You can also check out the Hollywood Beach Branch located at 1301 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, 954-357-4798.

Annual Events

Each year the Foundation hosts LitLUNCH! which is the kick-off event for their annual fundraiser, Literary Feast. This year LitLUNCH! will take place on Friday, February 10, 2017. Broward County High Schools will experience Novel Day for Students author visits on Friday morning, March 31, 2017; to be followed by LitLIVE! – an event that will be free and open to the public at Barnes & Noble bookstores on Friday, March 31, 2017 from 6-8 pm.

The 29th Night of Literary Feasts will take place on Saturday evening, April 1, 2017. Eighteen best-selling authors from around the country join the event and attend dinners in the community with donors and guests. Authors include: Herta Feeley, Heather Graham, Debbie Macomber, Gareth Russell and Thomas Swick, among others.

“This vital community event has raised more than $3 million since it began in 1988 with its mission of supporting Broward County Library literacy and other programs and services that enrich the entire community.”

Literary Feast begins with a gala cocktail party in the Panorama Room of the Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty-Six hotel, including book sales, signings by the invited authors and an outstanding silent auction.

To find out more about the Foundation, programs, events, sponsorships, or how you can help, visit their website at: BPLFoundation.org.

