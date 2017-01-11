Hollywood to retrofit fueling facility

The City of Hollywood is working toward having more environmentally friendly fuel for its vehicles.

During a recent meeting, the Commission agreed to a contract between the City and Protec Fuel Management to retrofit the City’s central fueling facility to accommodate dispensing environmentally green, ethanol-based E-85 flex fuel and to purchase E-85 flex fuel at an estimated expenditure of $350,000.

The Commission agreed to a contract between Motorola Solutions and the City for subscriber maintenance to include dispatch service, local repair, onsite response and maintenance of public safety applications, including the fire alerting, CAD system and radios for a one-year term for an estimated $240,000.