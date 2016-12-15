Hollywood takes steps to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

Feature Stories, Municipal News December 15, 2016 David Volz
David Volz

David Volz

Reporter at Hollywood Gazette
David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
David Volz

Latest posts by David Volz (see all)

The Hollywood Commission voted at yesterday’s meeting to allow no more than two medical marijuana dispensaries in Hollywood on the first reading. A second and final vote will be taken in January.

Limited to two zones in the north-central section of Hollywood, there will be a 1,000 foot buffer from places of worship, schools and parks.  A 500 foot buffer from residential neighborhoods, social service facilities and pain clinics will also exist. The dispensaries will be required to have air filtration systems and odor elimination filters.

Drive-through take out service will not be permitted and the dispensaries will only be able to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to noon on weekends.

Sharing

Tags

,

About David Volz

David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Related posts