Hollywood takes steps to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

The Hollywood Commission voted at yesterday’s meeting to allow no more than two medical marijuana dispensaries in Hollywood on the first reading. A second and final vote will be taken in January.

Limited to two zones in the north-central section of Hollywood, there will be a 1,000 foot buffer from places of worship, schools and parks. A 500 foot buffer from residential neighborhoods, social service facilities and pain clinics will also exist. The dispensaries will be required to have air filtration systems and odor elimination filters.

Drive-through take out service will not be permitted and the dispensaries will only be able to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to noon on weekends.