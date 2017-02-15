Hollywood YMCA celebrates 2017 legacy and capital campaign leadership awards

The Greater Hollywood YMCA recently held its 2017 Legacy and Capital Campaign Volunteer Leadership Awards on January 21.

Longtime volunteers Dick Blattner and Heidi O’Sheehan were recognized for their leadership of the Hollywood Capital Campaign which raised $1.2 million for capital improvements to the facility, and Bill Horvitz was honored posthumously with the YMCA Legacy Award.

Blattner is a Hollywood businessman and Hollywood City Commissioner who in addition to serving as capital campaign co-chair, he has served as Greater Hollywood YMCA and the YMCA of South Florida volunteer Board Member and Chair. He has also volunteered with United Way, the Florida Bar Governance Committee and the Broward Outreach Center.

O’Sheehan is a retired military officer and former Hollywood City Commissioner. She has served on the Greater Hollywood Board as a member and as a Chair, as well as the force behind the capital campaign. She has also spent time as a community activist, been involved in the community in PTA, Cancer Society Relay for Life, Kiwanis, and other civic organizations.

Horvitz was a family man, businessman, and a citizen of his community who believed in giving back. He also believed in the Y and its mission, and because of his leadership and generosity in the 1980s, the Greater Hollywood Y made it through a tough economic time to become the great, family Y it is today.

“All three honorees have played integral roles in the success of the Hollywood YMCA, as well as the community,” said YMCA of South Florida Vice President of Operations Jean Riederer. “It’s through their leadership and generous support that we are able to continue to fulfill our YMCA mission of providing programs and services that help youth and families grow in our community.”

Also recognized for their generosity were top Greater Hollywood YMCA Capital Campaign contributors, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Dan Hardin and Dennis Giordano.

