Humane Society’s annual ‘Walk for the Animals’ set for Mar. 18

The Humane Society of Broward County’s largest fundraiser, Walk for the Animals, is set for March 18, 2017 at Huizenga Plaza in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The event netted over $525,000 in 2016 and the center hopes to raise even more in 2017. People are encouraged to set up fundraising pages and collect donations from friends and family.

Others like to form “Packs” or teams and they get very creative in raising funds. One such team is the Puppy Peddlers, which are a group of volunteers who work in the shelter’s Pet Boutique and their friends. The team captain is Hollywood resident Cherie Wachter, VP of Marketing at the shelter and who oversees the volunteer sales associates. Last year this dedicated group raised over $36,282.00 for the shelter and took home a trophy for third place Pack fundraiser.

For the 2017 Walk, the team is selling chances for the opportunity to win an estate-stamped silkscreen print by the Louisiana artist George Rodrigue. The print entitled “Three Amigos” features the infamous Blue Dog with another cat and dog and measures 22” x 28”.

Chances are $10 each; 6 for $50; 13 for $100 and can be purchased by visiting the Humane Society of Broward County’s Pet Boutique located at 2070 Griffin Road; Hair Industry at 2000 Harrison Street; the Pet Doctor of Davie located at 5183 S. University Drive; Yachtronics 626 SW 4th Ave. in Fort Lauderdale, or call Cherie at 954-266-6831.

Another team with a Hollywood connection is the Beachside Montessori Village – the BMV Lions. Beachside Montessori Village students have participated in the walk for several years and their goal is to raise $5,000 in 2017. Pack leader Manon Boulanger Wiese and her son Roscoe, a 6th grader at BMV, have some great things planned for the students to get involved. Fundraisers include a Polar Express movie night at the school, paper bone sales, and a family fun night at the Melting Pot in Cooper City.

For more information about the Walk, visit www.walk4theanimals.com. You can set up your own fundraising page, form your own team or support one of these Hollywood residents and their efforts.

The Humane Society of Broward County is a private, non-profit organization supported by donations from companies and people who want to make a difference in the lives of homeless animals. The shelter has only one location at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale and is not affiliated with any national or local organization with a similar name. To see animals up for adoption or find out about other upcoming events visit our website at www.humanebroward.com.