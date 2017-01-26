Hyde Resort celebrates grand opening

The Hyde Resort and Residences in Hollywood recently celebrated its grand opening with City of Hollywood leaders, including Mayor Josh Levy and Jorge Perez, the CEO, founder and chairman of the Related Group, which is the co-developer of the Hyde Resort. The other co-developer is Fortune International Group.

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy Real Estate Magnate Jorge Perez

The Related Group and SBE, a hospitality organization, created the Hyde Hotel Brand. The Hyde Resort and Residence offer 40 fully furnished condominium residences and 367 condominium hotel units, which are available as hotel suites. People can purchase these hotel units and rent them out on a short-term basis.

During the celebration, people could view via live streaming the demolition of a nearby parking garage. The demolition will make room for the Hyde Resort’s sister property to be known as Hyde Beach House. The band The Gipsy Kings band performed during the event.

Mayor Levy said he was pleased to welcome the Hyde Resort to Hollywood and believes it will be a welcome addition to the City.

