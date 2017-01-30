Join the 19th Annual ‘Walk 2 Stop Hunger’ in Hollywood

The Jubilee Center’s 19th Annual Walk 2 Stop Hunger will be held on March 5 from 3-5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1704 Buchanan St.

“The event brings together a variety of organizations, civic groups, congregations, families, friends, and other individuals to help their neighbors in need,” says LeAnna Vasquez, executive director of the Jubilee Center of South Broward.

Event organizers hope to have 150 sponsored walkers, collect 500 pounds of canned food and raise $18,000 at the 1.7-mile walking event. Participants are asked to bring a minimum of two cans of food to help build the biggest food pyramid.

“We are a soup kitchen, food pantry, and social services agency that has been meeting the needs of the hungry for more than 25 years,” Vasquez said. The center currently serves nearly 2,600 hot meals every month and almost 31,000 a year. Still, she said, food insecurity remains a threat to many in the community.

As the need for food and a place to serve it to the poor continues to be critical, Walk 2 Stop Hunger confronts the issue by raising funds to support the center’s soup kitchen and food pantry.

Sponsorship

Vasquez says sponsorships are a critical part of this event. “Becoming a sponsor is an opportunity for your organization to support people in need in Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, Dania Beach and throughout Broward County.”

Sponsors not only help the overall goal, but they also gain valuable visibility for products and/or services.

“In addition to being a sponsor, you and/or your company can organize a team of walkers to raise money,” Vasquez says. “This is a wonderful opportunity for team-building and community relations.”

Sponsorship levels range from $100 to 1,000. Anyone interested is encouraged to enlist friends, family and local retail shops and stores to sponsor their participation.

The Walk

Walkers will travel around the perimeter of Hollywood Beach Golf Course, Vasquez says. After the walk, a meal and refreshments will be served and there will be music and a performance by the nationally recognized Watkins Elementary School Dance Team.

“In 2016, our walkers, donors, and sponsors raised thousands of dollars to support the Jubilee Center,” says Vasquez. “However, the need continues to be great so please join us. Every walker makes a difference and will benefit the much-needed feeding programs and social services we provide. ”

Pledge forms for recording sponsors are available. For more information, contact the Jubilee Center at 954-920-0106, email jubileehwd@hotmail.com or visit www.jubileecenterbroward.org.