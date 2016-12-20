Jubilee Center provides new shoes for a new year to Hollywood youth in need

It’s that time of year again folks! Where Santa flies in from the North Pole to bring toys for all the girls and boys. But this year some lucky kids will also receive a special ticket to participate in a shopping extravaganza for new shoes!

“I remember when I was a kid,” shares Brenda Farrell, Jubilee Center of South Broward. “I always looked forward to new shoes for school but sometimes it just didn’t happen. So we want to do all we can to make sure it happens for these kids.”

Jubilee is a small organization with a huge heart

The Jubilee Center provides services for our community throughout the year. They have a soup kitchen, social services, Thanksgiving dinners and a Holiday Toy Giveaway.

On Dec. 17, Santa made his annual stop at the Jubilee Center in Hollywood. The kids in attendance had all been sponsored by outside donors and receive food, fun, toys a specially wrapped gift from Santa.

How does Santa know what they want?

From a letter of course! “The kids wrote letters to Santa with their gift requests,” explains Farrell. “The letter goes to the sponsor who then purchases the gift. Gift wrapping and name tagging ensues so when Santa arrives these adorable children get a delightful surprise.”

But also on the list of surprises is a special ticket giving the children access to shop for a new pair of shoes.

Payless Shoe Store will open an hour in advance on Jan. 7, 2017 for the Jubilee Center kids to pick out new kicks for the new year. After they pick out their shoes, they are given a gift card to make their purchase. But donations are still desperately needed to ensure each child gets to walk away starting the year off on the right foot.

If you would like to help make the new year bright, please email Brenda Farrell at pefarr@aol.com or call 954-920-0106 to make a donation.