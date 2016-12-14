Knights of Columbus hosts Christmas party for children

Members of the Knights of Columbus Council 4851 in Hollywood hosted a Christmas party for special needs children at their building. The Annunciation Catholic School Choir sang to the families that attended.

Santa Claus came on a fire truck and visited with the children. The children, many of whom are facing various challenges received Christmas presents and enjoyed lunch.

Fitzgerald Stowe, district deputy for the Knights of Columbus was pleased to see families getting together to have some fun. He was also glad that children who are facing difficult situations were having some fun. “This is what we do. We want to help people who are in need,” said Stowe.

Alfred Casinelli, director of the Annunciation Catholic School choir was glad he could bring the choir to the party. “These kids were happy to come. This is a great opportunity for community service,” he said.

Judith Sewell brought her son. “This as a very nice event,” she said.

Students from Annunciation Catholic School were invited. Megan Brott, came with her daughter, a student at Annunciation. “The Knights of Columbus did a wonderful job with this party,” she said. “This is a good community event.”

Those who came had the chance to socialize and meet new friends.