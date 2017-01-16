Local Lad Dreams Big(s)

Benny

Torres’ baseball fate was sealed when he was 4-years old. On a spring day in

1999 at Pro Player Stadium (in Miami), the lad got his picture taken with New

York Mets manager Bobby Valentine (Ben’s pops went to the same high school as

Valentine). It seems the kid has been on the baseball diamond ever since.

Ben

is twenty-one years old. He was born and raised in our neck of the woods and

baseball has always been his life’s ambition.

“I’ve

been playing ball for as long as I can remember,” Ben says with pride. I started

playing T-Ball with the Dania Thunder when I was six-years old. From then on it

was baseball, baseball, baseball. Well, except for one lapse when I was in the 5th

or 6th Grade. I hit a growth spurt and my height lent itself nicely

to basketball. But I soon tired of the sport and found myself back playing

America’s Pastime.

“From

that point on it was nonstop. In 7th Grade I played with the Broward

Eagles Travel Team.”

(writers note: “Travel Baseball is considered by its

design as a higher level of competition, compared to what your traditional,

recreational leagues provide…”– clarkstownstars.com).

“I

played for the Davie Broncos—I was a late addition, the team was already

selected but they found a spot for me. I guess you might say I was now rounding

second…”

Ben

attended Nova High School. As fate would have it the baseball coach remembered

him from youth leagues. Remembered that big arm and steady bat. The lad took

over right field in his Field of Dreams quest…

Baseball

became a year-round affair for Beltin’ Ben Torres. Travel teams became his

extended family, facing the best prospects in the country.

At

16 he was playing for the Broward Breakers—facing seriously competitive

pitching—his team finished 3rd out of 54 teams that season.

Suddenly

colleges were taking note of the big lefty.

“I

was playing in a tournament in Fort Meyers with the Breakers when I received a

call from the University of South Carolina. They offered me a partial

scholarship. My dad and I decided against it—seeking a more advantageous deal.

“And

that happened. I was actually at a

Chinese restaurant with a buddy when Coach Parrows of the University of

Bridgeport (Connecticut) called.”

(Ah,

how the fortune cookie crumbles!)

“My

dad and I were invited to “audition” I killed it. I was offered a full ride. I

was a Purple Knight!”

And

then fate raised its leg higher than Juan Marichal ever did. You see Ben’s

first Fall-Ball game was against Yale in their storied Yale Field Stadium—Ruth and

Gerhig took swings at this park!

In

any event the lad stepped up to the plate big time, garnering two hits; a

stolen base and he even pitched the final inning for the win!

In

September of 2016 the full-circle of the cosmic realm was completed at Harbor

Yards in Bridgeport. On that fine baseball day, one Bobby Valentine was in

attendance. Ben, carrying that photo from his youth, approached the legendary

coach/player—a blank gaze quickly turned into a massive smile of recognition

(the photo below fairly well says it all).

If

you’re a baseball fan you know the refrain, “Root, root, root for the home team…”

Well in this case, let us heartily sing, “Root, root, root for the home town

kid!” Benny Torres is swinging for the fences and making Hollywood proud!