‘Loss and Beauty’ photo exhibit highlights personal stories of Holocaust

Photographer Keron Psillas is bringing her unique artistic look at the Holocaust to Hollywood.

Her original exhibition, “Loss and Beauty,” opened January 7 and runs through February 18 at Gallery 2014, 2014 Harrison St.

Psillas spent more than five years researching the stories behind the book, “The Girls of Room 28,” by Hannelore Brenner. Her exhibit pays homage to the book and to the women who are profiled in it.

The exhibit places composites of her original photographs in conversation to illuminate victims’ personal journeys during the Holocaust.