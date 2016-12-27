Marcum LLP chosen to financially audit Hollywood

The Hollywood City Commission agreed during a recent meeting to rank Marcum LLP as No. 1 to provide required financial auditing services over three years for a cost not to exceed $695,000.

In November, the Commission had approved the Evaluation Committee’s recommendation to pursue a contract with RSM US LLP, the top-ranked firm for financial auditing services. Following the swearing-in of the newly configured commission, Commissioner Kevin Biederman asked to reconsider his vote and bring the matter back to the new commission for further consideration. Presentations from auditing firms were made during the meeting; the commission then ranked the firms and Marcum rose to the top of the list.

In other business, Commissioner Traci Callari was appointed by the Commission to serve as the City’s Vice Mayor for the coming year.