Meet your sweetheart at the Humane Society of Broward County event

Find the guy or gal of your dreams at the “Adopt a Sweetheart” event at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC), 2070 Griffin Road, on Feb. 11-12.

Adoption kennels will open at 10:30 a.m., said Cherie Wachter, vice president of marketing for HSBC. “There will be a variety of four-legged blonds, brunettes and redheads all looking for their perfect Valentine.”

Here’s what to do

Come to the shelter, just a block west of I-95, on either day and be ready to fall in love.

“We have oodles of precious sweethearts just waiting for you,” Wachter says. “Adopt any pet six months of age or older and Cupid will do the rest — starting with cutting the adoption fee in half.” Regular adoption fees for pets over six months are $100 for dogs, $30 for cats and $50 for rabbits, she said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All pets are spayed or neutered before going home and they also receive preliminary vaccinations, a 10-day healthcare plan courtesy of VCA Animal Hospitals, a microchip, a heartworm test for dogs over 7 months, a feline leukemia test for cats, a 30-day trial membership in Trupanion pet insurance (restrictions apply), a bag of Purina ONE food and more. Cupid is working overtime!

Wachter says to come hungry – there will be a bake sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11. “There will be plenty of delectable treats for people and pets,” she said.

The shelter will also have cat and dog baskets up for grabs to help you spoil your new furry friend.

For more information, visit www.humanebroward.com or call 954-989-3977.

The HSBC is at 2070 Griffin Road, just a block west of I-95, Fort Lauderdale. Regular adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.