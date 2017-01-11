Memorial Hospital’s DeMassi honored

Christopher R. DeMassi, M.D., Medical Director of the Memorial Neuroscience Institute Spine Center of Memorial Healthcare System, was among 1,823 initiates worldwide to become a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).

DeMassi received this honor during the Convocation Ceremony at the College’s 2016 annual Clinical Congress in Washington, D.C., where reports on research in progress, postgraduate courses, panel discussions and scientific exhibits were featured.

“I am honored to be inducted into this prestigious organization that was founded in the early 1900s and is recognized as being an authority on quality surgical expertise and education around the nation,” DeMassi said.

As a member of the Memorial Neuroscience Institute, DeMassi has been leading the development of the spine center at Memorial Neuroscience Institute. He was an important part of the team that helped certify the epilepsy program as a Level 4 epilepsy center by NAEC. He was also the first neurosurgeon in South Florida to implant the NeuroPace device and has done these procedures with this technology, which is described by the center as being similar to a heart pacemaker but for the brain.