Mobile School Pantry provides nutritious food to Hollywood families

To Zeina Zein-Wolland, the face of a smiling child is a huge reward. She runs the Mobile School Pantry, which provides food to about 200 needy families once a month at Orange Brook and Stirling Elementary Schools. Each family receives 50 pounds of food each month.

Mobile School Pantry is the process of refurbishing a bus that will serve as the pantry in the new year. The bus will go to the schools so the organization will not have to set up in the schools.

“We provide nutritious food items for students and family members at low income schools,” said Zein-Wolland. “About one in four families in South Florida are food insecure. I believe good food is important in ensuring that our children succeed in school.”

Currently Zein-Wolland is distributing food in two Hollywood elementary schools. She hopes to begin providing food to families at Watkins Elementary in Pembroke Pines and Lake Forest Elementary School in Pembroke Park.

Mobile School Pantry receives food from stores in the area. Much of the food given to needy families would be otherwise thrown away.

“There are many single mothers who are raising children on minimum wage jobs and grandparents raising their grandchildren. I want to help these families,” she said.

Mothers and grandmothers came up to hug Zein-Wolland and thank her for the food during a recent distribution event at Orange Brook Elementary School. She loves spending time to get to know the families.