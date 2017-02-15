Muzart Creative Arts Studios hosts ribbon cutting Downtown Hollywood

Muzart Creative Arts Studios celebrated with ribbon cutting event hosted by the Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. City of Hollywood leaders including Mayor Josh Levy and Commissioner Kevin Biederman participated in the event. Members of the Chamber and families also enjoyed the fun.

The focus of Muzart is the visual and performing arts. Children can develop skills in art, music and movement. There are programs for cooking, drama, piano, guitar and voice. There are themed day camps when schools are closed and season day camps during school breaks. There are also date nights, wine and paint parties for adults and one of a kind party packages.

During the ribbon cutting event, families got together and had some fun. There was face painting for children and live music. It was a fun event.