Perry Mason is Hollywood’s official graffiti buster. People who see graffiti in their neighborhoods can contact the City and he will come out and remove it.

Mason spends his days driving around Hollywood and will often get information from code enforcement officers and visit sites where graffiti is found. “My goal is to restore the places covered with graffiti back to their natural appearance,” he said. “I want the City of Hollywood to look good.”

Mason will also take complaints of graffiti from residents. He uses a variety of methods to remove it, including simple spray paint or cleaning solutions. He will also remove snipe signs, which are signs that advertise something and sprout up on lawns or vacant lots in violation of city code.

Hollywood is more 30 square miles, so it is a large area to keep graffiti free and can be a challenge for one graffiti buster, but the City is committed to removing the graffiti as quickly as possible. Hollywood has an initiative called “Let’s Keep Hollywood Beautiful,” which includes litter prevention and programs such as Adopt-a-Street, monthly beach sweeps, the Cash for Trash program and Operation Paint Brush.

“I grew up in Hollywood and I want to help keep the City nice,” he said. “I love my job and I have been doing it for about three years.”

People who want graffiti removed can enter their concern into the Help Me Hollywood application found on the City website or in the app store. They can call the Graffiti Buster’s number at 954-921-3061 or email a siting to graffiti@hollywood.org.