Seminoles swear in newly elected Chairman

David Volz
Reporter at Hollywood Gazette
David Volz is a freelance writer and reporter living in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Marcellus W. Osceola Jr. has been sworn in as Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Osceola was elected in late December and will serve in the role through May 2019.
Osceola, 44, is an entrepreneur who lives on the Hollywood Seminole Reservation. He was previously elected to serve on the governing Tribal Council of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Board of Directors of the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc., which manages most non-gaming business interests of the Tribe.