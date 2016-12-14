Sheridan Technical College named one of Florida’s top 10 culinary arts schools

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is home to two of the top 10 best culinary schools in Florida. Sheridan Technical College in Hollywood (#7) and McFatter Technical College in Davie (#9) were honored by Best Choice Schools, based on their reputation for excellence in the industry, high-quality program offerings, and real-world hands-on experiences. Both technical colleges are accredited by the American Culinary Federation (ACF) and have received exemplary status.

“It is an incredible achievement to be ranked among the top 10 state culinary programs,” said Sheridan Technical College Director D. Robert Boegli. “This recognition validates that our technical colleges are offering the best in culinary education, and underscores that our graduates are trained and prepared to become leaders in the culinary industry.”

Sheridan Technical College offers a culinary industry certification program for those who love preparing food and want to work in the food-service industry. The program can be completed in less than one year of full-time study and articulates to a culinary arts management degree at Broward College. Sheridan Technical’s certificate program is extensive, offering training in bakery and dessert preparation, entrepreneurship, communication skills and cost control.

McFatter Technical College offers a 12-month commercial foods and culinary arts industry certification. Students earn national commercial foods certifications in a variety of areas. McFatter Technical has received eight National SkillsUSA gold and silver awards in culinary arts, commercial baking and restaurant service at the secondary and post-secondary levels since its culinary arts program opened in June 1996.

