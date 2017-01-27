South Broward girls’ basketball team undefeated in Broward, ranked 5th in state

The South Broward Bulldogs girls basketball team won last night’s neutral tournament game against Cardinal Gibbons by a score of 62-48.

With a 22-3 record, the Bulldogs are undefeated in the district, rank 190 nationally and are 5th in the state.

Mackenzie Sadaka is a leader on the South Broward High School girls’ basketball team. “It takes a lot of hard work to be a good basketball player,” said Sadaka, a shooting guard. She is averaging 13 points a game and will play basketball at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University next year. “We’ve been together for four years and we have a lot of talent,” she said of her teammates.

Shante Walker, who plays guard and forward and averages 15 points a game, agreed. Her teammates make the game enjoyable. “We work hard and we have a talented team.” Walker is considering playing for Grambling State University, Longwood University and other college teams.

Last year, the Bulldogs reached the final four in the state girls’ basketball team but lost to Winter Haven. Co-head coach Richard Walker said he believes the Bulldogs can compete for a state title this year.

“We have eight seniors and they have been playing together since they were 14,” he said. “We have a good team, but we have to get better every day.”

Co-head coach Sharlene Ferguson believes the team’s talent and experience can take them far. Their commitment to the game is a plus too. “The team is good because the players work hard,” she said.

South Broward is set to play Nova tonight at 8 p.m.