The Case of the Director Detective

You’ve heard about cops and body cams—well, how about a detective with

directorial experience—a filmmaker, right here in Hollywood!

Detective Nick Patriarca has been working for the Hollywood PD since

2002. But his love for filmmaking goes back to his youth. Apparently, his

infatuation with film began when Nick was 12-years old—a home camera the source

of his curiosity.

Nick’s fate was sealed, however, during his junior year in high-school,

when a field trip found his class at the NBC studios in New York City.

“The entire production process had me hooked,” Nick says.

Desiring to pursue his dream and knowing a college education would be in

the cards, Nick enlisted in the Army so he could benefit from the GI Bill. Not

ironically, he spent his 3-year stint as a Communications Specialist.

After the army, Nick entered a Community College, majoring in Television

Production. Shortly thereafter, he transferred to a SUNY affiliate which

offered a better, more comprehensive program.

“When I graduated, I worked on some Indie films and engaged in some

personal production work. Eventually, I caught on with a production company in

New Jersey.

“The company I was working for was planning to relocate to Bocca Raton

and I was willing and wanting to make the move. At the last minute they pulled

the plug—but I moved nonetheless. Florida is where I wanted to be. And it paid

off. I quickly found work with a production company in Dania Beach.”

Married and with a host of responsibilities, Nick decided to go back to

school. He enrolled in Kaiser College, studying radiology technology.

“I went from shooting exteriors to interiors,” Nick laughs, referring to

the X-Ray imaging that occupied the next 8-years of his life.

Once again restless and feeling he’d gone as far as he could; Nick began

seeking out further options. An in-law, in law enforcement, suggested police

work and invited Nick for a ride-along.

“Instant adrenalin rush,” Nick recalls. “I took the tests, did the

training and was hired by the Hollywood Police Department.”

Nick has seen Hollywood both blossom and wilt.

“In the mid 2000’s Hollywood

seemed to be on the verge of a breakthrough, but the manifestation was never

complete. Today, however, I sense a renaissance, a reemergence—I think it’ll

stick this time around.”

While still a detective with the force, Nick is also the man behind Midnight

Motion Pictures (he’s a writer, director and cinematographer).

Nick is currently producing two films, “The Rainhill Disappearance” and

“Second Chance”—both being shot locally—utilizing local talent and crews.

All I gotta say, is here’s to Nick Patriarca—a fella who keeps us safe

and entertained at the same time…

(The

second photo is a still from Nick’s film “Second Chance”)