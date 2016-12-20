The Spirited Art of Cindy Podgorski

There are some eerie parallels between Hollywood artist Cindy

Podgorski and the iconic Frida Kahlo. Both had fathers of German descent and mothers

of Mexican descent and both had life-changing experiences which paved the way to

their artistic endeavors. In the case of Kahlo it was a near-death accident

when she was fifteen-years old. In the case of Cindy it was waking up at

sixteen-years of age and suddenly finding she was ambidextrous and able to

write backwards.

Cindy has been drawing and painting her entire life, however,

her only formal training was a ceramics course she took while attending

Cambridge High School in Boston.

Refreshingly naïve and abundant in color, Cindy counts H.R.

Giger and Damien Hirst among her inspirations; that said; her use of stencils,

spray paint and decals bear a closer stylistic influence to the works of

Shepard Fairey.

When I first met Cindy, Buddha was the central theme of much

of her work. That she is a Reiki aficionado and seeker of the cosmic connection

owes much to her artistic temperament. And while Cindy has, and continues, to

explore the many mediums available to any artist (she’s experimented with abstraction

and impressionism), she seems to have found an organic comfort zone with her spiritual

dalliances.

Podgorski presents a most potent dichotomy—she canvases

the light and the dark aspects of spiritualism—with a Yin and Yang, non-judgmental balance. From the blissful blessed Buddha, to the playful, joyous

Maneki-Neko to the almost sinister depths and solitude of the Fallen Angel.

Buddha, Maneki-Neko, Demons—awash in talismans and

charms—roses, clovers, Sigils—Cindy’s works scream of both inner bliss and

hand-wringing angst.