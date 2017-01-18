The Sublime Life of Mary Mathis

Gertrude

Stein would enjoy the wine and the bubbles poured liberally at the “Polk Street

White House,” I suspect Truman Capote would have a tipple or two himself—such is

the vibe of this hallmark in the hip hamlet of Hollywood…

I

recently had the pleasure of being introduced to Mary Mathis (a meeting with

Minh Collins and Cobra Joe Bevelacqua at Atelier 3 re: The 2nd

Annual Hollywood Film Festival).

Within

days I was seated with Mary and her husband Don Bezahler—near the beach, in their

home, which can best be described as a delicious manor of all things artistic

and Edenistic…

The

Bunce clan (Mary’s family) arrived in Florida from Chicago at the turn of the

century in a Model A Ford. The Bunce’s settled in what was then called Lemon

City (now known as Little Haiti).

Mary’s

Great Grandmother (fondly referred to as Big Nana) relocated to Hollywood

shortly after the big hurricane of 1926. Big Nana took up residence on Lee

Street, where Mary’s father, Philip Munroe Mathis was born in 1931.

Philip

was an outdoorsman who taught his daughter what has become a life-long passion—fauna

and flora—fishing, sailing and adventure.

Mary

remained in South Florida until she went off to Hollins University in Virginia (their

motto; Levai Oculos—Lift Thine Eyes—she hasn’t blinked since).

After

college the English/Political Science major caught the attention of Marina

Polvay who took the wunderkind under her wing—Mary serving as a ghostwriter,

food & travel writer and a public relations consultant for the hugely successful

author/nutritionist.

Under

the mentorship of Polvay, Mary traveled the globe—immersing herself in the

cultures and miens of the various societies she frequented.

The

bon vivant married Australian Peter Martini and moved to Perth in 1984.

The

previous year, 1983, Alan Bond, the famed Australian entrepreneur usurped the

New York Yacht Club for the first time in its 132-year history by winning the

America Cup.

Four

years later (as is the case in the America Cup) it was up to Perth and the

Royal Perth Yacht Club to both host and defend the title.

Mary,

with her event coordinating background, was put not only in charge of the

general promotion but also for the staging of key events (i.e. The America’s

Cup Cocktail Party and the auspicious America’s Cup Ball).

Dealing

with dignitaries and heads of state from around the globe, Mary aced the

mission.

In

1987 Mary and Peter divorced but she stayed on in Australia securing her

position as a go-getter—jet-setter, with top notch business acumen.

In

1998, upon her father’s passing, Mary was ready for change. She entertained

three destinations—New York City, Atlanta and Miami. Hollywood won!

In

1999 the erstwhile expat purchased the ramshackle property on Polk Street.

“Everyone

thought I was crazy. Why Hollywood, they bemoaned. But I had a sense of

something grand brewing beneath the surface. Still unrefined but with so much

potential—I wanted in on the ground floor!”

In

2011 Mary married the aforementioned Don Bezahler. Together the pair have utterly

overhauled their domestic dominion—two sophisticates with a passion for art and

social relevance—hunkered down at the Polk Street White House…

(The

author will be posting a separate blog on Mary’s passion project Latinarrific in

the coming weeks—stay tuned!).